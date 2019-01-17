Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Food Festival (ADFF), organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), on Thursday announced Sadaf Rehan as the winner of the citywide ADFF Scavenger Hunt Competition.
Sabah Ali finished in second place, followed in third by Myriam Mekouar, DCT said in a press release.
Played through the Traceberry App, an exclusive augmented reality scavenger game, participants were tasked with chasing and catching “quiz berries” around the nation’s capital during the fortnight of ADFF, which concluded in December.
The prizes were worth more than Dh1 million in total and included mall vouchers, fine dining opportunities and electronic goods including MacBook Pros and Galaxy Notes.
Users of Traceberry do not need to delete the app but can continue to use it on offers throughout 2019, DCT added.