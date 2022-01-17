Abu Dhabi: Two Indians and one Pakistani national have been killed while six others were injured in the fire that broke out in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning, leading to the explosion of three petroleum tankers in ICAD 3, Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, Abu Dhabi Police announced, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.
The capital’s police have also confirmed they managed to control the fire that broke out in ICAD 3 near ADNOC’s storage tanks.
According to the Emirates News Agency, a minor fire also broke out in the new construction area of Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fires are small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas. Teams from the competent authorities were dispatched.
The competent authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding it.