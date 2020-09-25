Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi has exempted religious leaders in the capital from paying for COVID-19 test fees in order to support places of worship in implementing precautionary measures to protect the community’s health and safety.
The announcement was made by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Twitter on Friday.
Worshippers should follow safety instructions and adhere to precautionary measures, the tweet said, adding that a maximum capacity of 30 per cent is permitted at any point of time in a place of worship.