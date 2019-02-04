Abu Dhabi: In celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year on Tuesday, Abu Dhabi Duty Free in collaboration with DFS is offering its customers promotions and activities from February 1 to February 17.
Travellers at Abu Dhabi International Airport will have the chance to win gifts from the ‘Fortune Catcher’ claw machine.
By playing an interactive game on the machine, customers will unlock the opportunity to win a range of gifts, including accessories, watches and gold.
Also, a ‘Personalisation Gift Shop’ and branded personalisation gift carts will bring an exclusive experience to travellers with personalisation services. Select gifts and products purchased across the airport can be embossed, printed, stitched, or gift wrapped. Travellers will be able to add initials or messages on their tote bags, ribbons, luggage tags, leather goods and other select items.
Abu Dhabi International Airport has 28 flights per week connecting the UAE’s capital with four destinations in China — Chengdu, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai.
In 2018 alone, the airport saw 578,551 passengers travelling through its terminals to these Chinese destinations.