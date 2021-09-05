Dr Mai Naif Al Shoufi, ENT Specialist, treating the boy Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre, managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA facility, has successfully treated a child with a plastic piece lodged in the nasal cavity.

The child had been experiencing a foul-smelling nasal discharge and bad breath for the past two years, while suffering from recurrent Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) during this time. Having visited multiple medical facilities, both regionally and abroad, the common diagnosis alluded to unhealthy dental hygiene.

The constant foul odour from the child’s nose and mouth began to adversely affect his psychological state as he was ostracised during social gatherings with family and friends.

The patient visited Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre this summer, hoping to find the root cause of the symptoms. Dr Mai Naif Al Shoufi, ENT Specialist, conducted a preliminary nasal examination which did not reveal any reason for the blockage in the right nostril, or cause for the smell. She proceeded to conduct an endoscopy of the nose which showed a large object trapped deep in the child’s right nostril. The doctor immediately removed the foreign object which turned out to be a piece of plastic.

The team managed to retrieve the object without any complications. The child was soon able to breathe comfortably from both his nostrils and left Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Center feeling ecstatic about the results.

Dr Mai Naif Al-Shoufi, ENT specialist, Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre, said: “The patient presented with symptoms that might be caused by various issues, some more obvious than the others. Given how long the child experienced these effects and the adverse impact it has had on his mental health, we wanted to get to the bottom of the issue and find the cause of the bad breath and nasal discharge. Moreover, I wanted to be able to treat the child for him to resume some normalcy.”

Commenting on the ENT procedure, the mother of the patient, said: “For a very long time, his father and I felt helpless as we were unable to help our son. I am very thankful to Dr Mai and the entire team who were able to accurately diagnose and treat my son. He received outstanding care from the physicians, nurses and wider team. We are extremely happy to put this behind us as it has troubled my son both physically and mentally for a long time.”