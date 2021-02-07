Maximum 10 people can attend a family gathering and 20 for funerals or mourning services

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has today revised the regulations the operating capacity of hotels, gyms, restaurants, beaches, taxis and buses. while cinemas have complely been shut.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced the new guidelines, which are designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. They are effective from today, February 7.

Here are the major restrictions announced:

- Shopping malls must operate at maximum 40 per cent capacity.

- Restaurants and cafes should operate at 60 per cent capacity.

- Hotels must operate at maximum 60 per cent capacity.

- Private beaches and swimming pools must operate at 50 per cent capacity.

- Public beaches and parks must operate at 60 per cent capacity.

- Gyms must operate at 50 per cent capacity.

- Taxis must operate at 45 per cent capacity, and buses at 75 per cent capacity.

- Movie theatres are closed until further notice.

- No parties or gatherings are permitted until further notice.

- For formal occasions, there are a total of 10 people allowed for weddings and family gatherings, and a maximum of 20 people for funerals and mourning services.