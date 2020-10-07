Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation rejected a driver’s plea to have his insurer pay the full value of his car that was damaged in an accident.
Instead, the court upheld previous rulings which gave the driver a Dh223,000 payout by his insurance company to repair the car.
The driver initially took the case to court after the insurer refused to pay the full value of his vehicle, after which he appealed the first rulings.
The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation ruled that the insurance payout was sufficient to repair the car, and that the value was also enough to rent another car of a similar model while the repairs were being carried out on the damaged vehicle.