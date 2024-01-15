Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) now has a system for the automatic cancellation of enforcement decisions related to financial payments in all judicial rulings.
Ahmed Ebraheem Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at ADJD, explained that as soon as the respondent completes the payment, the system automatically initiates the cancellation procedure for all enforcement decisions tied solely to the payment component. These decisions are then electronically approved and transmitted to enforcing authorities through an electronic link-up system.
He said these automated procedures significantly reduce the time required for respondents to cancel enforcement decisions post-payment. They eliminate the need for enforcement officers and judges to intervene in the process.
Benefits
Respondents can conveniently download a copy of the cancellation decision via the smart app. This allows them to proceed with travel arrangements in the event of a travel ban or present it at police stations for cases involving arrest warrants due to non-payment. Moreover, the cancellation orders are sent to relevant banks for the removal of seizure orders on deposits and bank accounts.
He further noted that the system issues automatic cancellation alert notifications to enforcement officers and judges through internal systems, facilitating monitoring and follow-up screens for subsequent enforcement proceedings. Additionally, it notifies the parties involved in the enforcement case via the Judicial Department’s application of any decisions taken.