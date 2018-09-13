Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence put out a fire at the storeroom of an under-construction building on Sadiyaat Island.

No injuries were reported, the Civil Defence said on Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi Police Central Operations Command received a call that a fire had broken out in an under-construction building on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Civil Defence teams immediately rushed to the building from Saadiyat and Yas islands operation rooms and put out the fire on the roof of the building and evacuated all workers on site.

Brigadier General Mohammad Mayouf Al Ketbi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence said investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances and cause of the fire.

He called for compliance of safety and protection requirements in under-construction-buildings and various commercial establishments, while emphasising on storing materials in safe places with adequate fire extinguishers.