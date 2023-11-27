Abu Dhabi: In a significant move toward bolstering safety, preparedness, and swift response capabilities, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and Abu Dhabi Airports Company have formalised their collaboration.
The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) underscores the commitment to enhancing emergency management at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Brigadier General Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Acting Director of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, commended the ongoing partnership, emphasising the shared dedication to ensuring the safety of all individuals at the crucial Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Al Dhaheri stated: “We are diligently working to elevate readiness levels to effectively address any potential emergencies. Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Airports aims to achieve the highest safety and quality standards.”
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, expressed satisfaction with the continued cooperation, highlighting the commitment to providing top-notch safety and security across all airports in the emirate.
Sorlini emphasised the significance of Terminal A as the gateway to Abu Dhabi, emphasising the commitment to delivering excellent services to travellers, partners, and stakeholders.
Colonel Engineer Salem Hashem Al Habashi, Director of the Public Safety Department at the Authority, detailed that the memorandum extends its coverage to all airports in the emirate. The objective is to synergise efforts, fostering a collaborative environment to enhance preparedness for emergency situations.
Al Habashi highlighted the positive outcomes anticipated from the memorandum, including the conduct of response exercises to refine and update emergency plans continually.
The collaboration aims to elevate the readiness of civil defence personnel, ensuring a high level of professionalism in addressing various emergency scenarios within airport premises across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
This initiative falls within the broader safety framework and specialised response protocols at airports.