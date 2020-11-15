Dubai: Twelve people have won gold at Big Ticket’s first gold promotion. The lucky winners — six Indians, four Pakistanis, a Filipino and an Egyptian — took home 100 grammes of gold worth Dh24,000.
The promotion ended on November 14 at 11.59pm.
Customers purchased the tickets under the 2+1 promotion during the giveaway period. Their tickets were entered into an electronic draw and 12 lucky people won 100gm of 24 karat gold each on Sunday, November 15.
Here are the lucky winners:
Abid Hussain (Pakistan), Muhammad Naeem (Pakistan), Joildo Rodrigues (India), Vinod Kumar (India), Vineesh A (India), Fahad Rahman (India), Abdul Raoof Shaik (India), Tariq Shahzad (Pakistan), Danilo Orpia (Philippines), Mohab El Tayeb (Egypt), Ryan Rodrigues (India), Syed Naqvi (Pakistan).
Besides winning gold worth Dh24,000 each, these winners have a chance to win the Dh12 million mega prize on December 3. The draw will be broadcast live on the official Big Ticket Facebook page and YouTube pages.
Tickets can be purchased on the Big Ticket website at the Abu Dhabi International Airports and Al Ain Airport.
According to Big Ticket organisers, the month of November will see more prize giveaways including smartphones, tablets and bluetooth speakers awarded to customers who participate in activities on the official Big Ticket Facebook and Instagram pages.