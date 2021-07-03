Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat in Dubai won Dh20 million on Saturday in the latest ‘Big Ticket’ draw in Abu Dhabi.
Saturday night’s draw was a special gold edition called ‘The Mighty 20 Million’ (Series 229), in which the grand prize was Dh20 million — the first Dh20 million jackpot of 2021.
Renjith Somarajan bought his Dh20 million winning ticket (no. 349886) on June 29 for Draw No. 229.
Other winners
The draw’s second prize was Dh3 million, won by an Indian expat in Dubai. The third prize of Dh1 million was won by an Indonesian expat in Doha, Qatar. There were also three other cash prizes ranging, from Dh50,000 to Dh100,000, as well as a BMW Z420i car given away in the ‘Dream Car’ segment (Series 17). Other people also won cash prizes in games held on the sidelines of the main draw.
Special guest
Radio host Kris Fade was a special guest on the draw, shown on the Big Ticket’s social media channels. Fade randomly pulled out the tickets for the second and third-place prizes for the draw from a box.
Previous winner
The last edition saw a Sri Lankan civil engineer win Dh15 million, who on Saturday randomly selected the winning Dh20 million ticket from a box of tickets taken out from the main drum.
Big Ticket started in 1992 when it was first established at Abu Dhabi International Airport, its website says.