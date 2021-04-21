Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents, with 11 different vaccination centres stocking the jab.
This is in addition to more than 100 centres in the emirate also continuing to offer the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, announced the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi’s health regulator.
Like the Sinopharm vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine shots will be administered free of charge to eligible residents. But residents must first book an appointment at the designated vaccination centres, which include six public clinics under the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and five private centres operated by Mubadala Health.
The announcement follows reminders by government officials on Tuesday for all residents aged 16 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In a media briefing, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said stricter measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals in the UAE.
Where to get Pfizer vaccine in Abu Dhabi:
Abu Dhabi city
Public facilities by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha): Al Zaafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Centre, Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Healthcare Centre, Al Bahia Healthcare Centre. Call 80050 to book an appointment.
Private centres: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint Hospital, Capital Health Screening Centre at Al Jazira Sports Club, Capital Health Screening Centre at Mubadala Tower. Call 8004959 or email mcv@telemed.ae to book an appointment.
Al Ain
Seha clinics: Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Centre, Neima Healthcare Centre. Call 80050 to book an appointment.
Private centres: Capital Health Screening Centre. Call 8004959 or email mcv@telemed.ae to book an appointment.
Al Dhafra region
Seha clinic: Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre. Call 80050 to book an appointment.