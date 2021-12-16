Authorities advise residents to wear masks, supervise children, and get vaccinated

Abu Dhabi: The winter vacations are finally upon us, with schools across the UAE having begun their three-week break on December 12. As families decide between relaxing at home or travelling, Abu Dhabi authorities have been sharing tips on how to ensure that they stay healthy and safe during the year-end holidays.

If you are travelling

Falling sick is bound to dampen travel, so Dr Omar Al Hammadi, internal medicine consultant at Al Rahba Hospital in Abu Dhabi, shared a number of recommendations that can help families stay healthy, especially amid the spread of COVID-19 variants in a number of places outside the UAE.

-Before travel, make sure to get the flu vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines and any boosters on schedule, especially if you happen to belong to a high-risk category, including those with chronic diseases and the elderly.

-Choose your destination carefully and wisely, and make sure [there are adequate health care facilities accessible] at your destination.

-During travel, you will definitely have to abide by all the laws and procedures of your destination. But you should wear a mask, especially in closed public spaces.

-Remember to maintain sanitisation and hygiene procedures.

-Maintain social distancing as much as possible.

If you are staying home

The Abu Dhabi Police have also advised residents to follow certain measures to ensure they stay safe.

-Do not leave young children unsupervised at any time.

-Prevent older children from driving or riding motorbikes recklessly in order to ensure their own safety, and to prevent disturbing others.

-Ensure that children do not experience falls: supervise them closely when in the balcony, and prevent them from climbing up on windowsills.

-When children are riding their bicycles, advise them to stay inside designated bike lanes.

General precautions

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) also issued general safety recommendations for all:

-Opt for contactless payment options whenever possible, and avoid receiving paper bills.

-Sanitise your hands before entering the mosque, and when leaving.

-Avoid crowded places as much as possible.

-Cough and sneeze into your elbow.