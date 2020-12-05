Abu Dhabi: With 174 participations from students around the UAE, the “Our Nation through Youth eyes”competition, organised by Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), has come to an end.
The students competed to participate in various artistic works which included paintings, photographs and poetry pieces. The committee evaluated all entries then announced the winners.
The first place went to Ayesha Abdullah Mohammed Al Marzooqi from United Arab Emirates University. Ghala Faisal Al Marzooqi from Yas School came second, while Mayar Mohamed Adel from Al Salam Private school came third.
Dr. Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), said launching this competition came with the aim of enhancing the artistic talents of the students and creating a spirit of creativity in them in addition to our keenness to participate in the celebrations of the UAE in its 49th anniversary highlighting its achievements that we are all proud of.
Dr. Hamed Al Suwaidi added that the committee relied in its evaluation on innovation and excellence, the students excelled in their participation that expressed their joy on the occasion by applying new ideas which showed their patriotic spirit, pride in belonging to UAE, their appreciation for the leaders and fro the civilised achievements that UAE has made so far.