Abu Dhabi: Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) recently hosted a panel discussion that welcomed the European Union (EU) Commissioner for International Partnerships.
The discussion on June 8, which was moderated by Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General a.i. of AGDA, welcomed Jutta Urpilainen, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships and shed light on various topics related to foreign policy and international relations, including respective development policies, global recovery, as well as the European Green Deal.
The session also welcomed AGDA’s students, faculty members and foreign policy experts, and dived into the discussion on Global Gateway, as well as the EU’s assistance to regions and countries of common interest, including the Horn of Africa, Yemen and Afghanistan.
Mladenov said: “We are honoured to welcome the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships and exchange fruitful knowledge and share pivotal experience with AGDA’s students and aspiring diplomats on the relevance of the EU Commission’s role, as well as current global SDG challenges and humanitarian development, including the fight against food shortages in Africa and the current geo-political challenges faced in Europe.”
Worldwide efforts
The EU Commissioner for International Partnerships shed light on the Global Gateway strategy, which aims to tackle the most pressing global challenges, including fighting climate change, improving health care, boosting competitiveness and security of global supply chains, noting that the EU Member States are jointly mobilising up to 300 billion euros of investments in digital, climate and energy, transport, health and education.
Urpilainen said: “We already have traditional strong links between individual EU and Gulf states. Our new Communication on Strategic Partnership with the Gulf highlights the potential for strengthened cooperation region to region: enhancing political contacts, increasing trade and investment, fighting climate change and ensuring global health, inclusive education and energy security as well as smooth green and digital transitions. There is room for engagement under Global Gateway in projects of common interest in third countries, including in Africa.”