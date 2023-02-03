Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has announced a series of rolling closures in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain on Saturday, February 4 in order to facilitate the Khalifa University Century Challenge 2023.
The closures will begin from 6am near Khalifa University in the capital and last until 2pm near Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain. Drivers should opt for alternative routes in order to avoid delays, Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), has urged.
Phased closures
Roads will be closed off in phases in order to provide access for cyclists participating in the 187-kilometre challenge.
The first phase of closures covers the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in the capital from near the Khalifa University, until the Sheikh Zayed Bridge, followed by Channel Street, Al Raha Street, Sweihan Road, Al Taf Road, Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Truck Road, and finally Jebel Hafeet Street up to Mercure Hotel.
Ride details
The cyclists will undertake the famous Jebel Hafeet ascent for about 1,400 metres. They will be divided into four groups based on expected average speeds over the route, from 28 kilometres per hour to 38 kilometres per hour, with the highest speed group starting at 6:05 am and the lowest speed group starting at 6:20am. Riders will have access to four feed stations along the route.
The ride is currently in its second edition, and is being organised by Khalifa University and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club.