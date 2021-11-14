Abu Dhabi: More than 22,5000 participants are expected to attend the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi this year, the organising committee has said.
The family event honouring Emirati culture and tradition will kick off this year on November 18, with events to continue until April 1, 2022, the committee said in a statement.
There will be 21 traditional neighbourhoods at the fair in Al Wathba, and visitors will be able enjoy more than 65p performances and 130 children’s workshops.
There will also be a Year of the 50th Zone, housing a unique art gallery that traces the UAE’s journey over the past five decades.