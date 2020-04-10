Illustrative image: Workers disinfect a subway train in preparation for the restoration of public transport in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, and ways of coordinating efforts between the two friendly countries in this respect.

This came over a phone call wherein the two top diplomats deliberated the prospects for further bolstering the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields, with emphasis on the energy domain.

Sheikh Abdullah said the People's Republic of China is a role model for disseminating hope for successfully fighting COVID-19, hailing the decisive counter-coronavirus arrangements taken by the Chinese leadership and the Chinese people's compliance with these measures to bring the pandemic under control inside Chinese territories over the past period.

He appreciated the cooperation between the UAE and China in terms of the exchange of expertise and providing necessary medical equipment to cub the spread of the virus.

"The intensified channels of cooperation between the two countries on coronavirus translates the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries," he added.

The UAE top diplomat also praised the keenness of the Republic of China to extend a hand of help to various world countries to survive the repercussions of the novel virus.