As life continued, he enlisted in the army, ended up being taken prisoner for a year followed by serious illness, all of which made him question his way of living. Finally he lost all taste for it and turned away. He joined the poor in begging at St. Peter's Basilica, finally a vision told him to help repair the house of God. He took this as advice to physically repair broken down churches, for this he sold some cloth from his father’s shop. This did not go down too well with his father. It eventually lead to Francesco renouncing his father and his patrimony.