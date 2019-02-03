DUBAI: Dubai World Central (DWC) welcomed 900,000 passengers in 2018. The top regions contributing to growth in traffic at DWC include CIS (408,747 passengers) which grew by 44.4 per cent, Western Europe (196,355 passengers) surging 107.9 per cent and Eastern Europe (186,655 passengers) which grew 3.7 per cent. Russia was the top country destination with customer traffic reaching 405,976 followed by Germany (169,307) and Lebanon (55,103 customers). Some of the top destination cities during the year were Moscow (121,049 passengers), Beirut (55,103 passengers) and Katowice (43,906 passengers). A total of 29,959 flights took off or landed at DWC during 2018.