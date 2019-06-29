Traffic on Shaikh Zayed Road near Media City in Dubai. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: As many as 3,600 motorists will be honoured by Dubai Police for following traffic laws and recording zero violations last year, Dubai Police has announced.

A total of 87,562 motorists followed the law and didn’t commit any traffic violation in 2018, compared to 65,298 motorists in 2017, they said.

The 3,600 motorists to be honoured were chosen through a random computerised draw.

Major-General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Head of the Federal Traffic Council and Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Operations Affairs, said the white points system is for motorists who have not committed any traffic violations in Dubai for the entire year.

“Every year there is an increase in number of winners. This year, we have chosen 3,600 drivers out of 87,562 eligible motorists for the white points system, which was launched in 2012 by Dubai Police,” Major General Al Zafein said.

According to the white points system, each eligible motorist can receive a total of 24 white points a year, two for each month. The points will be calculated at the end of each year. A motorist loses his or her entitlement to the month’s points if he/she has any kind of traffic rule violation recorded during that month regardless of whether the vehicle is driven by the owner or not.

Winners are chosen from a pool of motorists who do not have any traffic fines, including Salik and parking fines. They will receive gifts and vouchers.

Two Emirati motorists have won cars this year in a draw.

Out of the 87,562 motorists eligible for receiving white points in 2018, 57,524 were Asians, 12,256 Arabs, 6,936 Europeans and 4,730 Emiratis.