Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has issued a decision granting judicial officer status to 78 officers from three governmental departments, namely the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Department of Municipalities and Transport(DMT) and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), thus empowering them to carry out judicial officer missions in respect of administrative offences and infractions that fall within their competence.

The judicial officers were sworn in before Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at the headquarters of the Judicial Department.

Alblooshi pointed out that granting the status of judicial officer to a number of employees enables them to start carrying out their inspection and control tasks according to their professional skills, ensuring the correct application of the law and implementing the procedures of control and monitoring of operations in accordance with the specific legal controls. It contributes to the development of institutional performance and the improvement of the quality of the services provided in various sectors in Abu Dhabi, in order to strengthen its competitiveness at the global level.

He said the aim of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is to qualify and train candidates to obtain the capacity of judicial officers, through specialised training programmes at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA), to further familiarise them with all aspects of judicial and administrative monitoring and to consolidate the principles and foundations of control in the service sectors, with an emphasis on practical training based on casework and reporting procedures before the public prosecution and criminal courts.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of the ADDED, expressed his department’s appreciation for the pivotal role played by the ADJD in ensuring a sound business environment, and in training and legally qualifying inspectors to fully perform their role.

He said that the empowerment of a number of inspectors from the Abu Dhabi Business Centre and the Industrial Development Bureau of the Department of Economic Development to perform judicial review functions after training and qualification reflects the Abu Dhabi government’s concern to provide the best conditions for an appropriate business environment within the legal and legislative settings that are a fundamental pillar of economic growth.