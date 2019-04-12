Shoppers can enjoy 75 per cent discounts throughout the capital and Al Ain region at more than 300 outlets across 15 shopping malls; Abu Dhabi Mall, Dalma Mall, Bawadi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Yas Mall, Al Wahda Mall, WTC Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Mushrif Mall, Raha Mall, Madinat Zayed Mall, Mazyed Mall, Barari Mall, Foah Mall and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall. Shoppers can also take advantage of daily and weekly prize-giving offers and can win gift vouchers valued up to Dh124,000 when they spend a minimum of Dh200. The RAD initiative was first launched in December 2018, as part of DCT Abu Dhabi‘s mandate to provide unparalleled experiences and offerings across a range of sectors, and further position the emirate as an attractive global destination of distinction.