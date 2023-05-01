Dubai: Parents of students enrolled in Dubai private schools have received customised summary reports that outline key findings from their child’s school inspection results.
Developed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the summary reports provide parents with quick and accessible information on different aspects of school quality, including quality of teaching, wellbeing provision, evaluation of key subjects, areas of strength and improvement, and more.
Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA, said: “The new Parent Summary reports cater to the diverse needs and expectations of parents in Dubai. Including various aspects of school quality that parents told us matter most to them, the reports give parents access to reliable information about every private school in Dubai. We trust parents will find the reports a valuable resource when choosing or comparing the best schools for their children.”
For the first time, schools have also been rated on the well-being provision they offer. The first year of well-being evaluations show that 74 per cent of schools provide high or very high levels of well-being provision.
More than 80 per cent of Dubai schools ensure their students feel consistently positive about their time in school. The development of a well-being curriculum is an additional focus area for many schools.
Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, said: “Various studies indicate that there is a strong correlation between student wellbeing and academic achievement. We are pleased to see consistently high wellbeing levels across schools in Dubai. School leaders are committed to providing a positive and supportive environment that supports student wellbeing, and we encourage them to continue using data to evaluate and improve the wellbeing provision in their schools.”
A total of 199 Dubai private schools were inspected during the 2022-23 academic year. According to data released in April, 77 per cent of students attend schools rated Good or better. Six schools were inspected for the first time this year, and 25 schools improved their rating since the last full inspection cycle.
Customised parent summary reports are now available on the KHDA website under each school’s directory listing.