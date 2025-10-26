70,000 to attend Zabeel Park’s Indian community event today – health tips to stay safe

Doctor advises precautions following post-Diwali rise in respiratory cases
As more than 70,000 people are expected to attend the ‘Emirates Loves India’ community mega event at Zabeel Park today, doctors have issued a safety advisory urging residents to stay cautious while attending large public gatherings.
The much-anticipated UAE’s largest Indian expat community celebration will feature a range of programmes, including live performances by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, Neeraj Madhav, along with a host of traditional activities.
The advisory comes in the wake of hospitals in Dubai reporting a post-Diwali surge in respiratory and diabetic emergency cases linked to smoke exposure, overexertion and unhealthy food consumption during celebrations.
Dr Raiza Hameed KH, Specialist Pulmonology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), said such grand community events promote cultural unity and celebration but also carry avoidable health risks.
“Make sure you take the necessary precautions to keep yourself safe while celebrating in large gatherings,” she said.
She shared practical safety tips for families planning to attend today’s event:
Manage respiratory risks: People with asthma, bronchitis or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) should avoid exposure to smoke or dust, which may be triggered by stage effects, fireworks or crowd movement. “Carry your inhaler at all times if you have a respiratory condition,” she advised.
Wear masks in crowded areas: With thousands expected, wearing a mask, especially for children, elderly people and those with low immunity, can help prevent the spread of viral infections.
Keep hands clean: “Carry a hand sanitiser and clean your hands regularly, especially after touching public surfaces.”
Stay home if unwell: “If you have symptoms of a contagious illness, avoid large gatherings to prevent spreading germs to others.”
Get vaccinated: An annual flu vaccine is recommended to reduce the risk of seasonal infections.
Avoid overcrowded pockets: Stay clear of densely packed zones near stage barriers or entrances to reduce the risk of pushing incidents or falls.
Watch your children: “Hold children’s hands at all times and teach them what to do if they get separated.”
Dress smart: Wear comfortable, fitted clothing and avoid loose garments that could get caught or pose a risk in crowded areas.
Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids and choose only safe food options.
Stay alert: Pay attention to your surroundings and be aware of potential hazards.
Dr Hameed said celebrations can be both enjoyable and safe when families remain mindful of health and safety precautions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox