Ajman: Authorities in Ajman have launched an investigation into the death of a seven-year-old Emirati boy who died on Monday, allegedly due to a medical error.
The boy was administered with a vaccine during the day at the government school where he studied. After returning from school he died later that evening.
He had been suffering from fever, but the vaccine was part of routine immunisations administered by the school.
The police have referred the case to public prosecution who together with the Ministry of Education have formed a committee to investigate the case and take necessary legal action.
“The ministry spares no effort to ensure pupil’s safety in all cases, and strictly observes all related rules and regulations,” a Ministry of Education official told Gulf News.
He added that all staff hired in school clinics were from Ministry of Health hospitals and were professional and well trained in dealing with students.