Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 66 people from two residential compounds in Al Brairat area in Ras Al Khaimah have been evacuated after a fire broke out in one villa.

Brigadier Mohammad Al Za’abi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, said that the police operations room received a call at 1.55pm on Tuesday intimating them about the incident.

Firefighters went to the site immediately and evacuated residents as a precautionary measure, and the fire was quickly controlled.

No causalities were reported in the incident but the villa and all its contents was gutted.