Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 66 people from two residential compounds in Al Brairat area in Ras Al Khaimah have been evacuated after a fire broke out in one villa.
Brigadier Mohammad Al Za’abi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, said that the police operations room received a call at 1.55pm on Tuesday intimating them about the incident.
Firefighters went to the site immediately and evacuated residents as a precautionary measure, and the fire was quickly controlled.
No causalities were reported in the incident but the villa and all its contents was gutted.
The site has been handed over to a forensic expert to find out what caused the fire.