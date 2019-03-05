Both Dubai schools, undefeated in all age groups and categories, now must prove themselves against top schools across the UAE, in the nationwide semi-finals. In the Schools Under-16 category, Choueifat and DESC will be up against Abu Dhabi’s British School Al Khubairat (BSAK), Sharjah’s Al Maarifa School, Hatta’s Rashid Bin Saeed school, Abu Dhabi’s Al Raha International School and Emirates Private School, Al Ain’s Our Own Indian School and Dubai’s New Academy School.

“Aside from the usual suspects, we’re seeing new teams coming through to the du Football Champions UAE semi-finals this year,” said Fernando Sanz, General Director for La Liga in Mena. “Teams that have been competing in the tournament for years and have now, through hard work and lots of practice, earned a place at the semi-finals with a real chance to claim the title. That’s exactly the mission of this platform, to inspire more and more children to play, and through healthy competition, to raise the level of play across the UAE and give top talent a chance to get discovered and scouted for a career in professional football.”