Dubai: Dubai drivers who sign an online pledge to drive more carefully on the occasion of Day Without Accidents (September 2) can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on confiscation fees and black points if they keep their promise.

Dubai Police launched this year’s rewards campaign to encourage safer driving at a press conference in Dubai Police Officer’s Club on Tuesday. Police invited motorists to log on to the Dubai Police website in order to sign the pledge as part of an initiative dubbed a ‘Day Without Accidents’, which this year will be on September 2, the day children return to school after the summer holidays.

Drivers who take part in the campaign and don’t get involved in an accident on that day will be rewarded with gifts such as an appreciation certificate and a 50 per cent discount on fees and black points if the vehicle is confiscated before or after September 2.

Colonel Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, acting director of the Dubai Police Traffic Department, said the initiative was a big hit last year as more than 900,000 people signing the pledge.

“The campaign helped to have zero deaths on the first day of schools in 2018,” said Bin Suwaidan. “We recorded four serious accidents on that day last year compared to eight accidents in 2017.”

Bin Suwaidan also said that minor accidents reduced dramatically with just six vehicles damaged on that day in 2018 compared to 15 the year before.

“After its huge success last year, we are now looking forward to have another day without accidents or deaths on the road this year,” said Bin Suwaidan. “It is important to educate drivers and encourage them to follow road traffic laws.”

Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, Director of the Security Media Department at Dubai Police, said they are looking to have zero accidents especially in the first week of school.

“We know it is a challenge to have zero accidents in one day,” he said. “But we are keen to achieve it with our partners and the society. We want to educate the drivers by making them sign the obligation letter and then honour the ones who keep their promise.”

How to register your pledge

Drivers can log on to Dubai Police website and sign the obligation letter in which they promise to: follow traffic instructions, fasten their seat belt, leave a safe distance between vehicles, give priority to pedestrians who cross roads and not use the phone while driving.

About 11 drivers were honoured by Dubai Police for obeying their pledge after a draw last year.

Dubai Police will advertise the new campaign in public places, streets and shopping malls to educate drivers about safe driving and urge them to sign the obligation letter. They will also use their social media channels to popularise the campaign by launching a competition on Instagram for the best educational picture or video submitted by the public.

Click this link to participate: https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/wps/portal/home/miscellaneouslinks/day_without_accident