61.32% of Emirati voters in October UAE elections will be below 40 years of age

NAT_150818_FNC-AR Candidates to register for FNC at Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit:

ABU DHABI: The majority of the pool of voters for the upcoming Federal National Council (FNC) elections set for October are below the age of 40, representing 61.32 per cent of the electoral rolls announced on Sunday.

The electoral rolls, including 337,738 Emiratis eligible to vote in and run for the House elections, was approved by the National Election Committee (NEC), marking a 50.58 per cent increase over the 2015 list that included 224,281 Emirati electors.

337,738 Number of Emiratis eligible to vote in and run for the UAE Federal National Council elections

The representation of Emirati women in the electoral college for 2019 increased to 50.62 per cent, compared to 49.38 per cent for men.

“This highlights the unwavering belief of the UAE leadership in the active role of women in advancing parliamentary work, serving the country and representing their fellow citizens,” said Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of State for FNC Affairs and Chairman of NEC.

This highlights the unwavering belief of the UAE leadership in the active role of women in advancing parliamentary work, serving the country and representing their fellow citizens - Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of State for FNC Affairs and Chairman of National Election Committee

The voter pool features a significant representation of electors in the 21-40 age category, reflecting the crucial role of youth in the UAE’s progress.

This allows a large number of young Emiratis across the UAE to participate in the elections and choose their representatives in FNC.

50.58 % increase of number of voters in the upcoming October 2019 polls, compared to the 2015 voter list that included 224,281 Emirati electors

Having youth representatives account for more than 61.32 per cent of all electoral college members reflects the leadership’s keen interest in empowering young people and engaging them in decision-making as well as in the socio-economic and political development of the country, Al Owais said.

The pool of voters includes 101,549 members from Abu Dhabi, 60,772 from Dubai, 64,293 from Sharjah, 10,165 from Ajman, 6,653 from Umm Al Quwain, 55,289 from Ras Al Khaimah and 39,017 members from Fujairah.

The National Election Committee commended the ongoing efforts to improve the electoral process through facilitating voting for the members of the electoral college across the UAE, stressing that it is a result of a constructive and proactive cooperation of all concerned parties in organizing the fourth cycle of the FNC elections.

NAT_151002_Voting Ajman_CE Voting for the Federal National Council at the Ministry of Social Affairs, Ajman on 2nd October, 2015. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Minister Al Owais expressed his gratitude to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their confidence in NEC and their unlimited support in ensuring the success of the elections.

He praised the substantial surge in the electorate numbers in 2019, pointing out that it testifies to the unique relationship between the leadership and the citizens of the UAE.

Al Owais said the surge in the number of electoral college members is yet another step towards the UAE’s political empowerment and engagement journey. “In addition, it reinforces the keen interest of the country’s leadership in enabling citizens to participate in decision-making and reflects the UAE’s gradual approach to political development that meets the requirements of the local society and leads to a full participation by all eligible individuals.”

Where you can find the list

NEC has published the full electoral college list for the 2019 elections on its website (www.uaenec.ae). It has requested members of the electoral college to validate their names on the 2019 list using their Emirates ID numbers through a variety of channels, including its website and smart application.

Furthermore, the electors can contact the elections call centre on 600500005, and track their names or talk directly to the centre’s representative. They can visit the electoral committee office in their respective emirate for any clarifications.

According to the Executive Regulations, all citizens whose names are included in the electoral college list are entitled to participate in the electoral process, whether as candidates or as voters.

Every voter has the right to vote once in person and cannot authorise anyone else to exercise this right on his or her behalf.

The Electoral College elects half the members of the FNC, while the remaining half is nominated by the Rulers of the respective emirates.

The members of the Electoral College can nominate themselves for the seats set aside for the emirate to which they belong if they meet the conditions laid down in the Constitution.

In 2011, the number of members of the Electoral College was set at a minimum of 300 times the number allocated to the seats of the emirate.