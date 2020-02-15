Offer will be in effect for a month

Street view of Ajman Image Credit: Ajman Photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Ajman: Ajman Police will begin the implementation of its 50 per cent discount on traffic fines starting Sunday, February 16. The offer includes cancellation of all traffic points and vehicle confiscation.

Motorists who committed offences before January 31 are eligible for a 50 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines and car confiscation fees in Ajman.

The 50 per cent discount covers all traffic violations existing in a motorist’s traffic file for Ajman.

The Traffic Department will start applying the discount on February 16 and the offer will remain in effect for one month.

The decision was announced by Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, following directives from Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, on the occasion of Ajman Police winning the Platinum Leadership Award, and 16 awards in the Ajman Award for Government Excellence.