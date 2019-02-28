Dubai: From automobile companies to supermarkets and hypermarkets in the UAE will offer free services and discounts to mark the Year of Tolerance, officials and company executives said on Thursday.
Dr Hashim Al Nuaimi, director of the Competitiveness and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy told Gulf News that 650 outlets have agreed to offer 50 per cent discounts on 5,000 products throughout the month of March.
He revealed this on the sidelines of an event organised by the ministry to mark the 14th GCC Consumer Protection Day on Thursday.
“This year’s event has a special significance in light of the declaration of 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance’ in the UAE, in line with its leadership’s vision to strengthen the country’s status as the global capital of tolerance.”
He said that the Ministry has launched several initiatives this year to further strengthen the idea of tolerance in commercial transactions in support of consumer protection policies.
Representatives of at least two retail groups, Lulu and Union Coop, said they are also fixing the prices of more than 100 commodities for a year throughout their outlets, apart from offering discounts on various other products at selected outlets.
Representatives of automobile firms said they are offering various services such as car checkups, maintenance, and car wash for free and discounts on labour and parts for certain services.
There is also an initiative to help recover vehicles held in agency workshops for more than six months owing to the owners’ inability to pay fines. said Al Nuaimi.