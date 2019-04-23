Police urge parents not to let children borrow their cars before getting a licence

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah: Unlicensed drivers caused 580 accidents in Ras Al Khaimah in the last 15 months, according to Colonel Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Al Naqbi said a total of 490 accidents occurred during 2018, while 90 accidents were recorded in the first three months of 2019.

According to the Federal Traffic Laws Article no 51, those caught driving without a licence face a three-year jail term and, or, a fine of Dh5,000.

Ras Al Khaimah Police will carry out intensive traffic awareness campaigns during the summer on the dangers of driving without a licence.

“The campaign, targeting youth, is aimed at ensuring their safety and protecting road users lives,” said Al Naqbi.

Brochures including safety tips will also be distributed in three languages, Arabic, English and Urdu.

Al Naqbi called on families and guardians to watch their children carefully and urged them to abide by the traffic rules.

He also stressed the need to educate young adults about the dangers of driving without a licence and violating the traffic laws.