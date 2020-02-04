President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left), and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered for the exemption of 429 retired citizens from the repayment of housing loans in Abu Dhabi, with a total value of Dh444 million.

The gesture aims to achieve family stability and ensure the best standard of living for citizens.

These exemptions also aim to relieve citizens' social burdens, especially retirees with low income, to get rid of any related social burdens.

The waived sum amounted to Dh652 million to exempt 640 UAE nationals from paying any pending housing loans.

In September 2019, a total of Dh208 million was settled to exempt 211 citizens from paying any pending housing loans.