AJMAN: More than 400 cars from across the UAE will participate in Route 44, an Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD)-sponsored event for classic and modified cars on February 22.
The event will take place at Al Zorah Marina 1, one of Ajman’s tourism and leisure destinations.
The event will showcase a collection of rare cars, most of which date back to the 1950s, to underscore the importance of communication between people of different generations and ages.
There will be a large turnout of people of different nationalities and age groups.
Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, ATDD chairman, who will attend the event said: “Events, activities and festivals are one of the main pillars of the emirate’s tourism sector and we will continue to organise such events throughout the year. They are popular and they boost the tourism sector.” Saleh Mohammad Al Geziry, ATDD director general, said: “By organising Route 44 for classic and modified cars, ATDD is providing owners of rare and classic cars in the UAE with an opportunity to show their vehicles.”