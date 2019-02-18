Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, ATDD chairman, who will attend the event said: “Events, activities and festivals are one of the main pillars of the emirate’s tourism sector and we will continue to organise such events throughout the year. They are popular and they boost the tourism sector.” Saleh Mohammad Al Geziry, ATDD director general, said: “By organising Route 44 for classic and modified cars, ATDD is providing owners of rare and classic cars in the UAE with an opportunity to show their vehicles.”