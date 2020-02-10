Event to serve as platform to discuss latest trends and tools in fraud detection

Picture for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Around 400 experts in the anti-fraud sector will gather in Dubai for the fifth edition of the Fraud Conference Middle East between February 23-25.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai) in cooperation with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), will be organising the conference with a group of accounting experts and specialists in internal auditing, governance and anti-fraud investigation.

The regional conference to be held in Madinat Jumeirah will establish a platform for exchanging experiences and expertise and discuss the latest trends and tools in fraud detection and response.

The conference will present best practices and global cases that have emerged in technology development and financial sectors and will aim to reduce administrative and financial abuse, raise levels of governance and internal auditing.

“It is a platform that brings together elite speakers to discuss the main challenges and obstacles in combating fraud operations and reducing its negative impacts. The conference will provide us the opportunity to learn about global best practices in this field and enhance our leadership position and support the efforts of Dubai in providing an attractive, strong and transparent work environment,” Maj Gen Mohammad Al Merri, director of GDRFA-Dubai, said in a statement.

Bruce Dorris, President and CEO of (ACFE), thanked GDRFA Dubai for hosting the conference describing it as an important event in spreading knowledge and linking all concerned authorities to combat fraud.