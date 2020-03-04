Police attribute the accident to speeding and a lack of care and attention

Image for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sharjah: A four-year-old Emirati boy died when he was struck by a vehicle outside his house in Kalba, police said on Wednesday.

The boy was hit while he was playing outside his house in the Mughaidir area of Kalba.

He was hit by a speeding car driven by a woman.

The police operating room at Kalba Police Station received a report about the accident on Tuesday evening about 5pm from Kalba Hospital.

A police patrol immediately went to the hospital to investigate the circumstances of the accident, and it was found that the child was run over when he was playing outside his home in the Mughaidir district by a speeding car driven by woman inside the residential neighbourhood.

The child’s father transferred his son to Kalba Hospital, but he died within minutes of his arrival.

Police said the accident occurred due to lack of attention and concentration.

Sharjah Police expressed regret that the accident occurred, stressing that motorists need to focus and pay attention to the road while driving and adhere to speed limits established on the roads, especially while they are driving inside the residential areas, neighbourhoods, and internal roads to preserve their lives and their safety, and the life and safety of others on the roads.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Police General Command has requested parents to monitor their children and not to leave them alone without observation, whether they are inside or outside the home, and not to leave young people alone in the streets and public places in order to avoid exposure to accidents and harm .

In a separate run-over road accident in Sharjah, another young Emirati man died on Monday.

The accident took place in the Al Seyouh area of Sharjah on Monday around 6.30pm.

The 20-year-old Emirati man was hit by a car just as he left from his home.

Police patrol and paramedics immediately rushed to the scene after the police operations room received a call.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. His body was transferred to hospital, then to a forensic laboratory.