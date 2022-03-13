Dubai: Thirty-nine people shared the Dh1 million second prize in the weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw that took place on Saturday night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio, its managing operator EWINGS said on Sunday.
The winners took home Dh25,641 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (4, 9, 26, 36, 38). Additionally, 1,342 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
The Raffle Draw meanwhile saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 12130489, 12086016, 12204889, which belonged to Umar, Melecio, and Eleanor, respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,769,700.
Dh10 million prize
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on March 19 at 9pm UAE time.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.