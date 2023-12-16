Sharjah: Sharjah Shopping Promotions officially kicked off on Friday offering discounts and entertainment.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), over the course of 37 days — till January 20, 2024 — a wide range of activities will accompany the shopping opportunities, including events and contests for the whole family.
Thousands of shops have registered with the Sharjah Chamber to participate by launching promotions on a vast array of products and international brands. The first day featured discounts, sweepstakes, and heritage and folklore activities alongside the opening event, which was launched simultaneously at City Centre Al Zahia and Sahara Centre.
Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, noted that Sharjah Shopping Promotions is one of the foremost economic and commercial events in the emirate.
Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Chamber, said: “Efforts to organise Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2023 have focused on integrating elements into the programme of events that attract visitors and draw in more shoppers from within and outside Sharjah. This has involved increasing the number of shops and brands participating in the promotional offers, diversifying entertainment and art programmes, and expanding them to feature Sharjah’s most prominent tourist attractions”.