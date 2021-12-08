Sharjah: Thirty-five libraries have so far been furnished at workers’ accommodations in Sharjah as part of the ‘Library in every labour camp’ initiative.
The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA), in cooperation with the Culture Without Borders (CWB) initiative in Sharjah, have installed libraries containing books in several languages.
A team from the two entities distributed the libraries recently at workers’ accommodations of companies employing large numbers of workers in the industrial areas of Sharjah.
More libraries are being prepared for distribution at more accommodations.
Cultural scene
LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer said: “More libraries will be installed at other labour camps in Sharjah. Such initiatives are inspired by the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, calling to integrate workers into the vibrant cultural scene in Sharjah and to improve the work environment in the emirate by supporting the needs of employers and workers alike.”
LSDA had coordinated the attendance of large numbers of workers at cultural seminars at the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair last month. Conducted in workers’ languages, the initiative was held for the second year in a row in coordination with Sharjah Book Authority and the public and private sectors.