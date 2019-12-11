Dubai: As many as 32 young leaders constituting the second batch of graduates from the Impactful Leaders Programme were honoured by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday.

The programme was launched by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development in 2017 with a view to providing leadership training to ambitious young Emiratis working in public and private sectors.

Shaikh Mohammad said investing in people will always reap dividends. “Our objective is to continuously develop new leaders. We will continue our search for young leaders, and prepare them to take on new responsibilities for a country that is always on the move,” His Highness said.

Shaikh Mohammad honoured the 32 graduates of the programme in the presence of Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The graduates, who represent 10 different sectors, came from 28 local and federal government entities. They gained new skills and experiences during the one-year programme.

Impactful Leadership is the first programme to be launched under the Mohammad Bin Rashid Leadership Framework, based on the new approach of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development.

The centre seeks to consolidate Shaikh Mohammad’s vision to make the UAE one of the most advanced countries in the world by 2071, under the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.