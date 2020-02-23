Those in affected apartments can move in only at a later stage

The fire in Duja Tower on Shaikh Zayed Road was only in one area of the building, says the building management Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: All apartments at the fire-hit Duja Tower on Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai have been deemed habitable by the Dubai Civil Defence within 36 hours of the incident, a statement from Nasser Lootah Real Estate, the management company of Duja Tower, said on Sunday evening.

It said the company had communicated to the residents that they can move back to their apartments from February 22 evening, as and when the homes were cleared by the authorities. Over 300 residents have already shifted and more are expected to move in.

The group has also assigned its team of fire and maintenance contractors, who evaluated each apartment before providing tenants access. Fire sprinklers and alarm systems have also been inspected and rectified in these apartments. Six of the 12 elevators have been restored and work is ongoing at an accelerated pace to restore the remaining elevators on priority basis.

Residents affected by the incident have been provided week-long accommodation in nearby hotels. Upon reassessing the situation in a week, appropriate steps, agreeable by the management and the residents, will be taken.

Dubai Municipality clearance

Riyadh Davids, General Manager of Nasser Lootah Real Estate LLC., said, “The safety of our residents is always our overriding priority and we fully comply with all the standards to ensure their wellbeing. We communicated with the tenants as soon we could and assisted them with alternative accommodation.

“On behalf of the Owners and Management of Duja Tower, we thank our residents for their patience as we faced the crisis together. Their support enabled us to facilitate their moving into the apartments within 36 hours of the incident. We will continue to stand by our tenants and offer needed support. We are extremely thankful to Dubai Civil Defence for their promptness and professionalism, whereby the fire was contained to just one area of the building,” he said.

Dubai Municipality has issued a certification that the structure of Duja Tower has not been affected. The authorities are still conducting their investigation and the final report is awaited.

Residents of flats that are not yet cleared to move in can shift only at a later stage, and the management has made all necessary arrangements for their accommodation in the interim.