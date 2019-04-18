According to the World Health Organisation, 30 per cent of the world’s population is obese or overweight, with the figures being more alarming in the Middle East. The prevalence of obesity in children and adolescents ranges from five per cent to 14 per cent in males and from three per cent to 18 per cent in females. In the UAE, obesity levels are as high as 37 per cent of the population, which is double the world average. There are also a growing number of people with Type 2 diabetes, linked to being overweight, with a huge 19 per cent of the population already suffering from the disease.