Dubai: Three vessels ran aground on Friday and Saturday, amid high waves and heavy winds in Sharjah and Ajman.
The UAE Coast Guard rescued the crew members from the vessels, but inclement weather made the operations challenging, officials said.
Waves were reported to be as high as eight metres close to the shore, which forced the three vessels aground near Sharjah’s Al Hamriyah coast and Ajman’s coast.
While two vessels ran aground in Al Hamriyah beach, the third was reported at Ajman beach in Al Zorah area.
The Asian crew members rescued by the Coast Guard were reported to be in good condition and are awaiting outpasses at the port to return home.
“It was tough and difficult day for the Coast Guard and the Control Room at Al Hamriyah Port, but thank God there were no human loses,” an official said.
Authorities have urged residents to avoid the sea and not approach the vessels.