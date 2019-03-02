Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have seized three vehicles that were found illegally transporting alcohol.
The vehicles were on their way to distribute the liquor to some retailers when inspectors spotted them.
Khalid Bin Falah Al Suwaidi, director of operations and municipal inspection at Sharjah Municipality, said the department received information about certain individuals who had prohibited substances in their possession.
Based on the tipoff, the municipality formed a team of inspectors to track down the suspects.
Al Suwaidi warned retailers against selling prohibited products, and the public against purchasing them.
He urged members of the public to report any person who is involved in trading prohibited substances.
Al Suwaidi said complaints about any such illegal activity can be reported directly to Sharjah Municipality by calling its 24/7 hotline number, 993.