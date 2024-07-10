Two of them were found dead in their room in a shared villa in Al Raffa in Bur Dubai area while the third one breathed his last in a hospital, according to a relative of the third deceased and a social worker assisting the repatriation procedures.

They identified the deceased as Ram Chandra, 36; Parsram Gurjar, 23; and Shyam Lal, 28 - all worked as cleaners in separate companies. They lived in a room in a villa shared by other expat workers.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai said it had learned of the demise of the three Indian expats. “We are extending all the help for the repatriation of their mortal remains,” the press wing of the consulate said in a statement to Gulf News.

The relative, who did not wish to be named, and Naseer Vatanappally, the social worker who is facilitating the repatriation procedures, said they were awaiting the completion of the legal procedures to fly home the bodies of the trio.

Tributes paid

Meanwhile, the relative paid tributes to Lal and his friends. He said all of them used to meet almost daily after work. “It is difficult to believe they are all gone now. Their families are shattered. We don’t have words to console them. They have small kids and aged parents.”

He said he had met Lal last on Saturday night. “Every evening we would meet and talk. As usual, Shyam Lal was with me till midnight on Saturday.”

He said he had expected Lal to join their circle of friends for Sunday breakfast. “But he called up one of us and said he was not coming as he was not feeling well.”