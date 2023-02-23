Dubai: A 29-year-old Indian expat man was found dead three months after he had gone missing from his accommodation in Dubai.
Amal Satheesh had started working as a salesman in Dubai earlier last year. On October 20, 2022, Satheesh was reported missing from his accommodation at the International City, located in Dubai's Al Warsan district.
A police complaint was filed and an intense search was made by the police, social workers and community members.
On February 15, 2023, his body was found hanging from a tree in a sandy yard in Rashidiya area. “A municipality cleaner found it and informed the police,” according to Indian social worker Naseer Vatanappally.
Vatanappally was authorised by the Indian Consulate in Dubai to receive the body of Satheesh on behalf of his family.
Vatanappally said the mortal remains were released after the completion of the legal procedures.
On Wednesday, the remains of Amal Satheesh were repatriated on a late night flight to his hometown in the south Indian state of Kerala, social worker Vatanappally told Gulf News.
Dubai Police said the case had been transferred to Public Prosecution.
