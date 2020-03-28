Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation website Image Credit: Supplied

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) said on Saturday stated they have safely evacuated 34 UAE nationals who were stranded abroad.

It had also registered 29,000 applications on its new Tawajudi service that was launched to bring back valid residence visa holders who are currently out of the country.

UAE residents currently abroad can register for this service through the ministry's website.

"Tawajudi for residents" aims to facilitate the safe return of residence visa holders who are in emergency situations.

UAE citizens who are still abroad are urged to contact the country’s embassies or the ministry’s call center.