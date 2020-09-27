Dubai: Dubai Economy has slapped at least 22 more businesses with fines and issued warnings to two shops ofr violating the COVID-19 protocol.
The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Department at the Dubai Economy conducted 673 inspection visits on Saturday in a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate as part of its efforts to ensure business follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Lack of commitment
During the visits, Dubai Economy imposed fines on 22 commercial establishments, 19 of them for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and three for breaching physical distancing guidelines. Six of the violating establishments were gyms and they were fined in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.
The field inspection teams also warned two other businesses for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, inspections found that 649 shops and commercial establishments fully complaint with the precautionary measures.
Call to cooperate
Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. Compliance is critical to to the gradual return to safe and normal commercial activity that Dubai has achieved, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset in the emirate, Dubai Economy said in a statement. It warned the businesses that stern action would be taken against any non-compliance found during its inspections, or that may be reported by consumers and the public.
Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any COVID-19 violation through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.